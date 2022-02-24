Rally held in Raleigh to support those in Ukraine

A group of people gathered Thursday night with signs to support those in Ukraine.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A rally was held in Raleigh Thursday to support those in Ukraine.

Signs were held up saying, “Help Ukraine to stop the war” and “We today are all Ukraine.”

Olena Kozlova-Pates was one of the organizers and said there were close to 100 people at the capitol for the rally.

They sang the Ukrainian National Anthem.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order. Ukraine’s government pleaded for help as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.