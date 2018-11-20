STALEY, NC (WFMY) - A Ramseur Elementary School teacher was seriously hurt in a car accident involving an impaired driver Tuesday morning on NC Highway 49.

Erica Castillo, of McLeansville, was driving southwest on 49 near Shady Grove Church Road. Just before 7:30, Taylor Griffin's car crossed the centerline on a curve and hit Castillo head-on according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash caused Griffin's 2016 Chevrolet and Castillo's Honda SUV to go off the road. Castillo's SUV went down an embankment and came to rest.

Castillo, 29, was taken to UNC Trauma Center with serious injuries. Griffin, 26, was taken to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Griffin was charged with Driving While Impaired, Driving While License Revoked and Driving Left of Center.

