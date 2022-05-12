Residents in Ramseur deal with brown water coming out of the faucet

For three straight days, many dealt with brown water pouring out of the faucets.

RAMSEUR, N.C. — It's water, but when it lands in your cup, it looks more like iced tea.

Folks in Ramseur continue to have issues with brown water. For three straight days, many have dealt with brown water pouring out of the faucets.

The latest round of brown water is linked to a major water leak at an old water plant.

It's a problem the town has been dealing with for months.

Matthew Barker and his wife live in town. Barker said they didn't have any water on Saturday because of the leak.

He said on Sunday it came back, but it was brown and undrinkable.

He and his wife said they are frustrated because the water continues to be undrinkable.

"It was extremely dirty, it was like sewer water, I mean you could tell because it's stained, it's bad enough to stain your white sinks and stuff and your toilets," Barker uttered.

He said he's also concerned about how much more the water bill will be.

"If I went to the grocery store and bought a gallon of water and went home and it wasn't drinkable, you don't think I would take it back? Well, I can't take this back. All I do is wash it down and water my backyard," he explained.

Update - this water leak is located at the old water plant, built in the early1930’s. Our Public Works along with SKC... Posted by Town of Ramseur, NC on Friday, December 2, 2022

This issue all circles back to really old pipes.

Back in September, town commissioners started discussing issues about their water systems during a meeting.

The commission said it's an outdated system and some of the pipes date back to the 1930s. It's those old pipes that have caused the 'brown water' issues, multiple times, including this past weekend.

Pro Tem Mayor, Jim McIntosh, did not go on camera but said they are still working to replace about 30 percent of the old pipes, but the town has yet to receive the 7 million dollar grant they were awarded to help fix some of the issues.

They said until those repairs are made, they could keep running into watercolor issues. McIntosh plans to work with commissioners to ensure the price doesn't get higher for water this month because of the water leak.

Barker said he wants to see something change soon.