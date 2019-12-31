RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Police are investigating a serious crash after a man was hit by a pick-up truck.

It happened Tuesday shortly before 12:30 p.m. on US 220 Business just north of Morningside Road.

Authorities say 53-year-old Victor Leroy Vanpatten was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado truck heading north on US 220 Business.

Police say it appears Vanpatten stumbled into the traffic lane.

The victim was transported to Moses Cone Hospital by Randolph County EMS. He is in critical condition at this time.

No charges will be filed.

