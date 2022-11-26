Crash downs power lines and closes Randleman Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Randleman Road is closed after a crash in Greensboro Saturday.
The road is closed between West Vandalia Road and Rocky Knoll Circle after a crash downed power lines in the area.
Duke Energy has been notified of the incident.
Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.