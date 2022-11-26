Crash downs power lines and closes Randleman Road

The road is closed between West Vandalia Road and Rocky Knoll Circle.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Randleman Road is closed after a crash in Greensboro Saturday.

The road is closed between West Vandalia Road and Rocky Knoll Circle after a crash downed power lines in the area.

Duke Energy has been notified of the incident.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.