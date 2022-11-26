x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Crash downs power lines and closes Randleman Road

The road is closed between West Vandalia Road and Rocky Knoll Circle.
Credit: EJRodriquez - stock.adobe.com
"Road Closed" sign blocking bridge in LaSalle, Illinois.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Randleman Road is closed after a crash in Greensboro Saturday.

The road is closed between West Vandalia Road and Rocky Knoll Circle after a crash downed power lines in the area.

Duke Energy has been notified of the incident.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Pleasant Garden Fire Department raising money with Christmas tree sale

Before You Leave, Check This Out