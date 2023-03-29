Randleman Road closed due to emergency water valve repair

Officials said the 3300 block of Randleman Road will have a traffic pattern shift from Glendale Drive to Elmsley Drive for an emergency water valve repair.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A road is closed due to an emergency water valve repair in Greensboro Wednesday.

Officials said the 3300 block of Randleman Road will have a traffic pattern shift from Glendale Drive to Elmsley Drive for an emergency water valve repair.

Crews will be on site until the repairs are completed and the road reopens.

The repairs will affect three businesses in the area, they have all been made aware of the repairs.

Traffic cones and signs will be in place to help direct traffic.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

The repairs are expected to be completed by 11:45 p.m., according to officials.

