Crash closes a portion of Randleman Rd. in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police said all lanes of Randleman Road are closed between Lawrence Street and Terrell Street due to a wreck involving damaged power lines.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash temporarily shut down a road in Greensboro Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Greensboro police said all lanes of Randleman Road are closed between Lawrence Street and Terrell Street due to a wreck involving damaged power lines until further notice.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about this crash.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It today!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.