Randolph Co. couple pleads guilty in child abuse case

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A judge sentenced two people charged in a child abuse case in Randolph County.

The Randolph County District Attorney said the child’s father, Adam Bryd and his girlfriend, Crystal Carnahan pleaded guilty to child abuse charges. The charges included intentional child abuse and inflicting serious bodily injury.

The couple was arrested four years ago in Randleman on child abuse charges. Investigators said the couple beat, starved, and burned the child involved in the case.

They also said the child was locked in a closet with rat poison. The child was placed in the custody of the North Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS).