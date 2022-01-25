Randolph County 911 operator dies after battle with COVID-19

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County 911 operator died Monday after a long battle with COVID-19.
Joey Thompson's girlfriend, Lynn Smith, told WFMY News 2 he died after spending weeks in the hospital.
She said he was unvaccinated and against getting the shot, but had a change of heart after he got sick.
Smith told us that Thompson's story convinced two family members to get vaccinated.
Thompson worked at Randolph County 911 for nine years.
The department is mourning losing one of their own. They posted on Facebook, "His love for his son is beyond measure. His love for his family, friends, and community was unwavering. We are grateful he is no longer suffering and in knowing that, he's in a much better place."
