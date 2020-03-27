RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — As of Friday morning, Randolph County Public Health received notification that there are now eight cases of coronavirus in the county - that's up from three cases as of yesterday.

According to a release, the health department is making contact with those who have been in close contact with the individuals. Those people are being instructed to stay home and monitor their symptoms in attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

Randolph County Public Health says most people who get COVID-19 experience mild symptoms and will recover without medical intervention. Health officials say if you experience symptoms of the virus such as fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, call your health care provider.

