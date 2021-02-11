Randolph County, Davie County Schools approve optional masks

School districts make changes to mask policies.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two school districts voted Tuesday night to lift their current mask mandates.

Randolph County Schools' Board of Education voted to make masks optional effective Nov. 15. The district said they will also discontinue contact tracing on the same date.

Davie County Schools also voted in favor of optional masks use at their Board of Education meeting. The mask policy change is immediate for students.

The change comes as U.S. health officials gave the final approval to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign.

The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11 — doses just a third of the amount given to teens and adults. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends who should receive FDA-cleared vaccines.

The announcement by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky came only hours after an advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer’s shots should be opened to the 28 million youngsters in that age group.