RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County Deputy has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheriff Greg Seabolt confirmed with WFMY News 2 that a deputy did test positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago and has made a full recovery.

Seabolt further said that the deputy is a sworn officer but didn’t elaborate if he worked in the courthouse.

According to Sheriff Seabolt, the deputy may be back at work sometime next week.

