RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Emergency Services is working to put a stop to drug overdoses.

The team recently launched a new public interactive dashboard to track fatal and non-fatal drug overdoses month-by-month and year-by-year.

The dashboard shows drug overdoses by sex, age group, and wide location.

It also shows certain "hot spots," a pinpoint on the data map of where overdose calls are the most frequent.

As of right now, the cities of Archdale, Asheboro and Randleman are considered top hot spots.

Randolph County is also seeing an uptick in fatal drug overdoses.

There have been 19 fatal drug overdoses so far this year compared to 10 around this time last year. In total, the data shows, there have been 89 drug overdoses so far in 2020. 19 were fatal. That's compared to a total of 663 drug overdoses in 2019. Out of those drug overdoses, 36 were fatal.

For more information about the new public interactive dashboard, click here.

