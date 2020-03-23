RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Randolph County Public Health.

This is the first case of coronavirus in Randolph County.

According to a release from the health department, the patient traveled outside of North Carolina, but within the continental United States within the last two weeks.

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | Randolph County reports first case of coronavirus

The NC Department of Health and Human Services stated on Friday, March 20 “there is now documented community transmission of COVID-19 in North Carolina. Data from here and elsewhere in the U.S. indicate that we are moving into the acceleration phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The continued increase of cases across North Carolina should underscore the importance of following the CDC recommended guidance” stated Susan Hayes, Randolph County Health Director.

The general public can take the following actions to protect themselves and others:

Practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between self and others

Stay home if sick, except to get medical care. Wear a surgical mask if travel is unavoidable.

Cover mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve (not hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, scrubbing between fingers, under fingernails, and on backs and sides of hands. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer and rub in until dry if soap and water are not available.

Regularly sanitize surfaces that other people come in contact with (i.e. phone, keyboard, workstation, doorknobs, etc.)

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: Talking to kids about the coronavirus

RELATED: Can you get coronavirus from takeout, drive-thru dining? Your frequently asked questions answered

RELATED: Triad women put sewing talents to work by making medical masks