Randolph County lays out graduation guidelines

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County health officials said they want to keep graduation ceremonies from turning into COVID-19 clusters.
In a press release, Randolph County Public Health talked about the upcoming Randolph County School System high school graduation on Saturday.
They highlighted the 611 cases recorded so far in the county and said graduation-related events in nearby Union County created two different clusters. The department also mentioned the seven clusters in Randolph County and laid out these guidelines for anyone attending a graduation ceremony:
- Sit six feet away from anyone who doesn't live inside your house.
- Wear a face covering.
- Bring and use hand sanitizer.
- Don't go to any post-graduation parties or gatherings.
- Avoid group graduation photos with people from outside of your household.
- Stay home if you've had coronavirus, been exposed to someone with coronavirus, or have symptoms of coronavirus in the past 14 days, even if they're mild.
Officials are reminding people that the safest way to stop the spread of coronavirus is to stay home.