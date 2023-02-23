Randolph County K9 'Taz' forced to medically retire

Taz and his partner shared an emotional moment as the K9 signed off for the final time. He’ll continue to live with Randolph Co. Deputy Eason at her home.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Grab the tissues because this was one emotional send-off for the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

K9 Taz had to enter an early retirement last week after nearly three years of service.

He's worked alongside Deputy Eason throughout that time. No doubt, it was a tearful last call.

“You will live out the rest of your dog years being the crazy Tasmanian devil you are. You have served the county well. Enjoy your retirement and all the luxuries that come with it, Taz,” Deputy Eason said.

Taz will continue to live with deputy Eason, but the sheriff's office says she'll miss having him over her shoulder each day.

