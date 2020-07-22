Randolph County man arrested on statutory rape charges

Deputies arrested Tony Sierra and set his bond at $2.5 million.

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A Randleman man was arrested and is facing multiple statutory sex charges, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to a call about someone having sex with a child on July 12.

Deputies investigated and consulted with the District Attorney's Office. After that, they issued a warrant for the arrest of Tony Ray Sierra, Jr. on July 18.