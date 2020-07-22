Randolph County man arrested on statutory rape charges

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A Randleman man was arrested and is facing multiple statutory sex charges, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they responded to a call about someone having sex with a child on July 12.
Deputies investigated and consulted with the District Attorney's Office. After that, they issued a warrant for the arrest of Tony Ray Sierra, Jr. on July 18.
Sierra was arrested on Wednesday in Greensboro. Sierra has been charged with felony statutory rape of a child by adult and two counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult. His bond was set at $2.5 million.