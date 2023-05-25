Randolph County man charged after strangling person, deputies say

Deputies said a 41-year-old man is facing assault charges after strangling a person and taking their keys and cell phone.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County man is facing assault charges after strangling a person in Thomasville, according to deputies.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said they received a report of an assault on May 13 on Wright Road in Thomasville.

Deputies said the victim told them they had been assaulted and strangled by Yoni Hernandez Cruz, 41. The victim said Cruz took their keys and cell phone during the assault.

A deputy collected evidence for further investigation.

After the investigation, Randolph County deputies sought charges against Cruz for felony second degree kidnapping, felony assault by strangulation, felony common law robbery, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, and misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun.

The magistrate found probable cause and a warrant was issued.

Cruz was arrested at the Randolph County Courthouse Wednesday after an appearance in District Court for another matter. He was served an outstanding warrant and taken before the magistrate who denied bond due to the charges being domestic.

Cruz is set to appear in court Thursday.

