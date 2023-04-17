Here's what you can do with your unused prescription drugs

This event will allow anyone to drive up through the parking lot of the sheriff’s office and dispose of prescription drugs that could be misused.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Do you have unused prescription opioid medications in your home? Whether they're from surgical recovery, caretaking, or pain management it's important that those unused medications get disposed of.

This is why Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and Safe Kids Randolph County are hosting a Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This event will allow anyone to drive up through the parking lot of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and dispose of the prescription drugs that could otherwise be diverted or misused.

Additionally, Safe Kids Randolph County will be distributing medication lock boxes at the event while supplies last.

"Anything we can do to keep potentially dangerous prescription drugs out of the wrong hands is a win for the community," said Sheriff Greg Seabolt.

Can't make the 19th? Don't worry. Randolph County Sheriff's Office has a Med Drop box located in the first-floor elevator entrance. Anyone can drop off prescription drugs with no questions asked or paperwork.

These Med Drop boxes are available all over Randolph County.

All drop boxes are limited to prescription drugs only and will not be accepting syringes or liquids.

About 2,500 teens will use prescription drugs to get high for the first time, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office

According to the CDC, drug overdose deaths increased nearly 30% from 2019 to 2020. Prescription opioid-involved deaths increased by 17% from 2019 to 2020.

"Nearly 75% of the 91,799 drug overdose deaths in 2020 involved an opioid," according to the CDC website.

Med Drop Collection Sites:

Randolph County Sheriff’s Office

727 McDowell Rd., Asheboro, NC 27205

(336) 318-6699

Available Monday-Friday, 8 am-5 pm

Asheboro Police Department

205 East Academy St., Asheboro, NC 27203

(336) 626-1300

Available Monday-Friday, 8 am-5 pm

Randleman Police Department

101 Hilliary St., Randleman, NC 27317

(336) 495-7516

Available 24 hours/7 days a week

Box is located in the department lobby

Archdale Police Department

305 Balfour Dr., Archdale, NC 27263

(336) 434-3134

Available 24 hours/7 days a week

Liberty Police Department

451 West Swannanoa Ave.

Liberty, N.C. 27298

336-622-9053

Contact for hours

Walgreens