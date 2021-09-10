Randolph County Sheriff cleared of campaign violation accusations

Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt said he was cleared of any wrongdoing from his campaign.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt said he was cleared of any wrongdoing as he campaigns for reelection next year, according to an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Seabolt held a news conference Friday to address the investigation. One of Seabolt's opponents accused him of using county property to campaign for next year's election. The SBI looked into the claims and found no campaign violations.

Seabolt said an out-of-county district attorney also reviewed the case and decided against pressing charges.

"I want to thank all of the citizens that stood by me waiting for what they already knew, that would be an investigation that would show no wrongdoing on my part," Seabolt said. "I feel as if that this type of accusation against me will now open the eyes of many citizens and let them see how far some will go to create unnecessary turmoil within our county."

Seabolt thinks the accusations were politically motivated. He said the complaint was sent out on social media as a way to damage his reputation.