Randolph County Sheriff released from hospital

Sheriff Greg Seabolt will continue his rest and recovery at home.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff Greg Seabolt was discharged from Randolph Health Thursday afternoon, according to Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

Seabolt has kept in touch with his staff and has been updated continuously on the daily business of the Sheriff's Office. He did stop by the office for a quick visit on his way back home, his office said.

There is still no word on the nature of his illness.