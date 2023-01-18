Randolph Co. Sheriff in hospital with undisclosed illness

Seabolt's condition is improving at the hospital with supervision and treatment.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office released a public statement regarding the health of Sherriff Gregory J. Seabolt on Wednesday, Jan. 18

Deputies report that Seabolt has been hospitalized due to an "illness after first experiencing symptoms shortly after the beginning of this year."

Although, Seabolt's condition is improving at the hospital with supervision and treatment, deputies say.

For the time being, Chief Deputy Azelton will oversee operations at the Randolph County Sheriff's Office

According to Deric B. Skeen, on behalf of the Seabolt family, Seabolt appreciates the "continued dedication and service of all his deputies and the continued support of the citizens of Randolph County."

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our Sheriff and the Seabolt family during his time of healing," said the Randolph Count Sherriff's Office in a statement.

The illness was not specified in the statement.

