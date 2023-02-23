Randolph County Sheriff Seabolt returns to work

Randolph County Sheriff Seabolt went to the hospital at the beginning of January after getting sick. Now, he's back at work.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt returned to the office Wednesday.

The sheriff has spent much of the new year away from work.

The sheriff's office says Seabolt went to the hospital at the beginning of January after getting sick.

It never specified what illness he had.

He was released from the hospital about a month ago.

The sheriff's office says Seabolt stayed in touch with the office throughout his recovery.

The Sheriff's Office released a public statement regarding the health of Seabolt on January 18. Deputies reported that Seabolt was hospitalized due to an "illness after first experiencing symptoms shortly after the beginning of this year."

According to Deric B. Skeen, on behalf of the Seabolt family, Seabolt appreciates the "continued dedication and service of all his deputies and the continued support of the citizens of Randolph County."

For now, Sheriff Seabolt is still working a limited schedule as he regains his strength.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY for the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.