Randolph County shares a health update after Sheriff Seabolt's surgery

Officials said the surgery went well for Sheriff Seabolt, and he hopes to be back in the office by Monday.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — In February, Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt returned to the office after falling from a ladder.

According to the sheriff's office, he recently recovered from another surgery and is working a limited schedule. They also said everything went well and he should return to the office Monday.

Earlier in the year, he spent much of his time away from work. He went to the hospital at the beginning of January after he fell off a ladder and landed on a rock wall. The sheriff's office said Seabolt's daughter took him to the emergency room, and he was initially diagnosed with two broken ribs and went home.

A week later, his pain got worse, so he went back to the hospital.

A CT scan showed he had a punctured lung, his spleen had moved, and his large intestine wasn't working. Surgery helped put his spleen back in place and doctors removed three feet of 'dead' intestine.

After surgery, the sheriff was on a ventilator for three days. He spent 10-11 days in the ICU.

