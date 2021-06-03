Randolph County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 16-year-old

Attempts to contact Kiya Jade Reynolds by phone as well as pinging her phone have been unsuccessful, deputies said.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old by the name of Kiya Jade Reynolds, 16.

According to deputies, they responded to the Queens Road area of Asheboro Friday in reference to Reynolds' whereabouts. They said that her family last saw her at 1:30 a.m. but she was not there at 5:00 am.

Attempts to contact her by phone and ping her phone have been unsuccessful, deputies said. They have been checking places she frequents and those she communicates with but have not located her.