RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County authorities say a previously missing 14-year-old boy was found Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed Jeremiah Allen Jividen was found safe after he went missing Monday afternoon.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users