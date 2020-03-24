RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Public Health identified its third case of coronavirus on Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the health department, the person who tested positive recently traveled outside of North Carolina.

The health department did not say if the third case is connected to the other two cases. Randolph County recorded its first case of coronavirus yesterday.

RELATED: Randolph County reports first case of coronavirus

Randolph County Public Health recommends these actions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19:

Practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between self and others

Stay home if sick, except to get medical care. Wear a surgical mask if travel is unavoidable.

Cover mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve (not hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, scrubbing between fingers, under fingernails, and on backs and sides of hands. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer and rub in until dry if soap and water are not available.

Regularly sanitize surfaces that other people come in contact with (i.e. phone, keyboard, workstation, doorknobs, etc.)

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | NC coronavirus cases near 400; Guilford County cases rise to 16

RELATED: Coronavirus in North Carolina: County-by-county breakdown of positive cases