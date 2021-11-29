Randolph County to discuss incentives for megasite documents reveal

New documents reveal it could grow as large as a $3 billion investment and nearly 4,000 jobs.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: Previous story features megasite in spotlight.

More details are being revealed about a massive project that could be coming to the Triad.

New documents reveal it could grow as large as a $3 billion investment and nearly 4,000 jobs. For years, business leaders have tried to lure a company to the Greensboro-Randolph megasite. It’s the huge piece of land on the county border. Information from the Randolph County Commission points to more possibilities.

Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Dec. 6 to discuss incentives.

The document also reveals they're trying to court an unnamed company that would bring a $1 billion investment and 1,700 jobs. It said the company could even expand the project, to $3 billion and nearly 4,000 jobs. The county's proposal includes paying 60% of the unnamed company's property taxes, permitting fees and even handing over ownership of more than 600 acres of the land. The document stated the company name will be revealed at the meeting.

We've been working to put the puzzle pieces together for a while.

Last week the Army Corps of Engineers received an application to grade the megasite land. It said the work is specifically for a "battery manufacturing facility.”

Before that, the state budget passed, including $300 million for the megasite, if a company invested $1 billion and 1,700 jobs. Last month, Toyota announced they're looking for a site to build a battery production facility aiming to invest $1 billion and 1,700 jobs.