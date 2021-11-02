Randolph County woman wins $2 million lottery prize

She bought her Ultimate 7’s ticket from the Ready Mart on North Broad Street in Seagrove.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from a June 2019 story on an NC Man Collecting His $344M Powerball Jackpot Win.

Claudia Sosa-Mondragon scratched off a $20 ticket and took home the $2 million top prize.

She claimed her prize Monday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh and had the option of taking the $2 million as an annuity of $100,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $1.2 million. She chose the lump sum of $1.2 million.

Ultimate 7’s launched in May of this year with four $2 million top prizes and eight $100,000 prizes.

One $2 million top prize and three $100,000 prizes remain to be won.