RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC (WFMY) --Randolph Electric Membership Corporation crews have restored the majority of the nearly 17,000 members impacted by outages related to Michael, however, efforts are still ongoing with day three of repairs.

As of 10:30 a.m. REMC reports 127 separate outages, affecting around 800 members across its five-county service territory.

The biggest number of outages reported are out of Randolph County.

Crews are receiving assistance from sister cooperatives and contract crews in North and South Carolina and Illinois in order to restore the damage caused by large trees falling on power lines.

It is urged that you stay far away from downed power lines as they can still be energized which can make them very dangerous or even deadly.

Report outages by calling 1-877-733-2633. Outages can be viewed on the cooperative’s live outage map at https://outages.randolphemc.com.

