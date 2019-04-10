ASHEBORO, N.C. — A complaint helped put a man behind bars for drugs in Randolph county.

The Sheriff's department says someone complained about a drug violation at the Randolph Mall.

When the Vice/Narcotics Division got there they found 25-year-old Cody Randall Hurley in the passenger seat in a car.

According to a press release, they got the driver's consent to search his car and found heroin and multiple drug paraphernalia.

Hurley is facing multiple possession charges. He received a $5,000 unsecured bond.

