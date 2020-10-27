Rapper and activist Common to join Biden for President event in Greensboro Wednesday

“His visit comes amid record early voting turnout in North Carolina, and ahead of the last day of early voting this Saturday,” read a statement in a news release.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Grammy-award winning rapper and activist Common will join Biden for President North Carolina Wednesday for a day of early voting events in Greensboro.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaign officials said Common will start the day at an opening event, followed by a game of basketball with young community members to discuss the election, and ending with a “March to the Polls” concert and event.

“His visit comes amid record early voting turnout in North Carolina, and ahead of the last day of early voting this Saturday,” read a statement in a news release.

The campaign’s first event will be with local volunteers before joining members of the Biden for President North Carolina team to knock on doors around Guilford County.

“In the afternoon, Common will play ‘BIDEN,’ a 2020 version of the basketball game ‘HORSE,’ with community members and state representative Amos Quick while they discuss the stakes of this election,” read a statement in the release.

The day will end with a concert hosted by Common at North Carolina A&T State University.

Campaign officials said the concert will end with a “March to the Polls” at a nearby voting site, encouraging concert attendees to vote early.

Visit the campaign's website to RSVP and for more information.

OTHER STORIES

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 for the latest.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.