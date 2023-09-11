Rapper Vanilla Ice dines at Sixty Six restaurant in Thomasville

The 'Ice Ice Baby' rapper made a stop at Sixty Six restaurant in Thomasville before performing a concert in Alton, Virginia on Thursday.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Vanilla Ice was dining in Sixty Six Grill & Tap House in Thomasville Thursday when servers noticed him and immediately rushed to snap some pictures with him.

Server Cheyenne Marshall shares her encounter with the rapper.

"He was a very humble, very nice guy. He spoke to us all with so much respect," Marshall said. "One server walked up to ask him his name and jokingly replied, "Johnny Cash," and they all laughed at the table as he said thank you."

Vanilla Ice, 55, is best known for his 1990 hit 'Ice Ice Baby' and appeared in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze in 1991.

"As he finished up before he left, he walked back to the kitchen and said alright guys let's get a picture before I head out. So, we all grabbed our phones and went for the picture. He even wanted a picture with his glasses off. He was the most genuine celebrity by far," Marshall added.

It was reported that he was heading to perform at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, Virginia.

