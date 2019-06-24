WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Forsyth County judge is standing by a decision that forces Rapper Yo Gotti to pay $6.6 million to Winston-Salem artist Lamont Fletcher and his manager, according to a release from Fletcher's lawyers.

Fletcher says Yo Gotti stole one of his verses from a song they wrote together, then used it in another song without paying Fletcher.

Yo Gotti appeared in Forsyth County Superior Court on Monday to try to get the verdict overturned. The release says the rapper argued that a deputy never properly served him with a summons last year while he was performing a show in Winston-Salem.

The judge found that Yo Gotti was legally served, and the verdict still stands.

“Yo Gotti learned today that my lawyers don’t play, but we should’ve sat down and got this resolved as businessmen," said Michael Terry, manager for Lamont Fletcher. "I got great artists, and we could put something together where we all win. The opportunity still stands. I believe in win/win/win, but if he would rather keep losin’?”