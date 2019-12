WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem man.

68-year-old Raymond Thomas Carroll was last seen in the 2500 block of La Deara Crest Lane.

Carroll is described as a black man, standing 5'6", weighing 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe Carroll is driving a white 2006 Jeep Liberty, and may be heading toward a grocery store.

Anyone with information should call the police department at 336-773-7700.