x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

RDU airport will no longer require masks, effective immediately, airport officials say

Airport officials tweeted that they're ending their mask mandate.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh-Durham international airport said they are ending their mask mandate, effective immediately. 

Airport officials released a statement via Twitter announcing that guests and employees will no longer have to wear masks. 

"RDU visitors and employees are no longer required to wear a mask at the airport, effective immediately. The TSA will no longer enforce the security directive that requires airport guests and employees to wear masks.”

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Tax Day: What if the IRS doesn't accept your taxes?