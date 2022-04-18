RDU airport will no longer require masks, effective immediately, airport officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh-Durham international airport said they are ending their mask mandate, effective immediately.
Airport officials released a statement via Twitter announcing that guests and employees will no longer have to wear masks.
"RDU visitors and employees are no longer required to wear a mask at the airport, effective immediately. The TSA will no longer enforce the security directive that requires airport guests and employees to wear masks.”
