Selling or buying a home in a pandemic

Experts say realtors are taking great precautions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Amy Clark puts on a face mask, gloves and booties before entering any of her clients homes.

"It is the precautions that we must take as an industry to protect our clients, ourselves and anyone else who may enter these homes." said Clark.

Amy is a realtor with Allen Tate and says that although it was rough for a month or two the housing market is starting a boom at the moment.

"We have noticed that people trust the process now and the uptick in home sales is real." continued Clark.

And its not just real estate. People are flocking to businesses and vacation areas as the world opens the door a smidge as restrictions ease.