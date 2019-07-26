ARCHDALE, N.C. — The Randolph County has ruled a deadly shooting involving a deputy on May 20 was justified. The investigation started after deputy Christopher Faulkner responded to call from a woman about being assaulted by a man at the house in Archdale.

Deputy Faulkner was already in the area and went to the address on Zelma Blvd. Shortly after arriving at the house, Deputy Faulkner shot and killed 46-year-old Julio Guerrero, who was allegedly armed with at knife.

Man Dies in Deputy-Involved Shooting in Randolph County

Faulkener entered the house an announced himself, according to the district attorney's report. The deputy and the victim say Guerrero went into the kitchen and grabbed two knives. They say he cursed and threaten to kill the deputy. The victim was allowed to leave and the deputy told her to do so.

Guerrero was ordered to drop the knives by the deputy Faulkener. Faulkener said ran behind a dividing wall after refusing to drop the knives. Deputy Faulkener continued to ask him to drop the knives. The officer saw Guerrero charging towards him with the knives and he fired four shots killing Guerrero, the report states.