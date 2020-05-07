Why young adults make dangerously risky decisions?

Taking risks to catch the potentially deadly coronavirus for money sounds unbelievable. Blanca Cobb explains the reasons why some are risking their health.

Teens will take risks. I know. I was one. I took them. I'm sure we could all tell some stories, right? Remember the Tide Pod challenge and the Hot Coil Challenge. Well, there's another type of challenge that's happening in Alabama where young people including those who are infected with COVID-19 attend a get together and the first person who gets the coronavirus from the party wins money. Understandably, this has many parents concerned.

What goes through the minds of young people when they make these dangerous decisions to put their health at risk? Young adult and teen brains are still maturing not fully developed until about age 25 or so. The prefrontal cortex in the frontal lobe is responsible for complex thinking such as forward thinking (anticipating consequences), rational thought, impulse control. Young adults understand that risky behavior, but don't think that they're susceptible to consequences. Their ability to regulate their impulsivity isn't completely linked to their limbic system, which is their fight or flight system. This means that they don't completely think through consequences. Also, teens leap from high school to adulthood (whether they go to college or get a job). They're making lots of decisions rapidly such as what to do with their lives, work, romantic relationships, living independently. And they believe a fallacy that they're invincible that bad things won't happen to them, but only to others. They tend to underestimate risks. They think they're superman or wonder woman.

Social media plays a big role in these challenges and risky situations. The speed at which these challenges spread through the internet and the number of people who are reached instantaneously is phenomenal. There's a strong appeal to participate in and win these challenges as it increases their chances to become internet famous.