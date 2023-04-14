Rebuilding east Greensboro, 5 years after destructive EF-2 tornado

More than 500 homes were damaged or destroyed by an EF-2 tornado on April 15, 2018.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nearly five years ago, it was virtually impossible to walk through many streets throughout East Greensboro due to the destruction left behind by a powerful tornado.

Hundreds of families were left with damage that few had ever experienced before.

"We were out within the first week, topping roofs, removing debris," said David Kolosieke, the CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro. "We could be working on one house that was just a minor roof damage the house next door was completely gone. It was amazing to see that much devastation up close.

Kolosieke says Habitat for Humanity has repaired hundreds of homes that found themselves in the path of the destructive tornado.

"One of the homes that were completely destroyed was over on Llano Court," Kolosieke said.

Kenley and Yolanda Harris lived in that home on Llano Court for several decades.

"All of a sudden a tree fell on the house, she fell on the floor, I got up and next thing you know two trees on the backside of the house fell," said Harris.

Within seconds, the home where they raised their children... was destroyed.

"It pushed the whole roof, about 6 feet off the house and tour of the kitchen, the children's playroom, and the bathroom. You could actually see through the ceiling that's how far everything went over," said Harris.

The couple spent two years in a hotel room as their home was rebuilt with help from the city of Greensboro and Habitat for Humanity.

They moved back into their newly-rebuilt home in 2020.

Other houses in the neighborhood were spared by the storm.

A sign in his father's front yard, just next door, reads "I thank you Jesus for covering my home during the tornado."

That small metal sign reminds the Harris of the frightening moments from that Sunday afternoon.

"He thinks God that it didn't hit his house. It could've been worse," said Harris. "It was God's will that happened so we live through it and we think God that we are still here today."

Kolosieke says Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro plans to work with city leaders to continue building single and multi-family homes in east Greensboro.