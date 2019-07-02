HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Halal Meats is voluntarily recalling all chicken, lamb and beef products, according to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture (NCDOA).

A release said the products were produced without the benefit of required inspections. According to the release, it's a Class I recall which means there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

The products were shipped to stores across North Carolina. There have been no reports of injury or illness.

NCDOA said customers who purchased the products should not consume them. Instead, they said you should throw them away or return them.