Recalled COVID-19 tests given out by Guilford Co. Health Dept. Wednesday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some of the at-home COVID-19 tests given out by the Guilford County Health Department Wednesday are part of a voluntary recall.

Dr. Iulia Vann with the Guilford County Department of Public Health said the manufacturer voluntarily recalled the tests. However, it's not an FDA mandatory recall at this time.

Vann said the COVID-19 at-home tests can create a false-positive result. The false-positive test could indicate you have COVID-19 but in fact, you possibly do not. Vann said the tests do not create a false-negative but only a false-positive.

The department said they issued 500 at-home COVID-19 tests Wednesday as people waited in long lines. The tests are part of a recommendation as a precaution before holiday gatherings. It’s not clear how many of the tests are affected by the recall. They said there are no health risks to taking the tests.

Anyone who takes the recalled test will be notified through the App associated with the at-home COVID-19 test.