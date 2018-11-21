GREENSBORO, N.C. -- — Take a quick look at some of the foods that are either recalled, or in the middle of a scare right now.

TURKEY -- A turkey salmonella outbreak, potentially spread throughout the entire processing industry, has led health officials to advise extra caution to prevent food poisoning as cooks prepare the Thanksgiving turkey.

ROMAINE LETTUCE -- The CDC on Tuesday also warned the public not to eat any Romaine lettuce – and retailers and restaurants not to sell or serve it – over concerns of an E. coli outbreak.

Thanksgiving meals are quickly approaching, but the threat of sickness from some of our favorite foods is also rising.

Let's start off with the big bird itself. A salmonella outbreak with Turkey is causing experts to caution you when preparing your Thanksgiving Turkey.

Earlier this month, 63 people went to the hospital and 164 were sickened in 35 states. The outbreak even killed one person in California, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Experts aren't saying to skip Turkey this year, but be extra careful when preparing it. When defrosting your turkey do it in the refrigerator, or in cold water. Also, you can't wash your hands enough when cooking your turkey.

However, it isn't just a Turkey scare. If you love a good salad on Thanksgiving make sure it doesn't have romaine lettuce.

Since October, at least 32 people in 11 states have gotten sick, with at least 13 hospitalized, from the same strain of E. coli in the outbreak, officials say. No deaths have been reported, but one person suffered a kind of kidney failure, the CDC says.\

Lastly, we know Pie is usually on the menu for Thanksgiving, but if you were thinking about Cake this year, check out this recall.

Conagra Brands is collaborating with health officials in connection with a positive finding of Salmonella in a retail sample of Duncan Hines Classic White cake mix that may be linked to a Salmonella outbreak that is currently being investigated by CDC and FDA. While it has not been definitively concluded that this product is linked to the outbreak and the investigation is still ongoing, Conagra has decided to voluntarily recall the specific Duncan Hines variety identified (Classic White) and three other varieties (Classic Butter Golden, Signature Confetti and Classic Yellow) made during the same time period out of an abundance of caution.

The products covered by this recall were distributed for retail sale in the U.S. and limited international exports; the specific product information is listed below. No other Duncan Hines products or Conagra Brands’ products are impacted by this recall.

Product Description & Brand Product UPC Best If Used By Date (located on top of box) Duncan Hines Classic White Cake 15.25oz. 644209307500 MAR 7 2019 MAR 8 2019 MAR 9 2019 MAR 10 2019 MAR 12 2019 MAR 13 2019 Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake 15.25oz. 644209307494 MAR 9 2019 MAR 10 2019 MAR 12 2019 MAR 13 2019 Duncan Hines Classic Butter Golden Cake 15.25oz. 644209307593 MAR 7 2019 MAR 8 2019 MAR 9 2019 Duncan Hines Signature Confetti Cake 15.25oz. 644209414550 MAR 12 2019 MAR 13 2019

