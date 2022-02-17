Recommendation made to replace late Guilford County Commissioner Carolyn Coleman's seat

Frankie T. Jones, Jr. recommended to replace late Guilford County Commissioner Carolyn Coleman for District 7.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new Guilford County Commissioner could soon be named for District 7.

Democrats in District 7 have elected to recommend Frankie T. Jones, Jr. to fill the seat of the late Carolyn Coleman. Jones works for Lincoln Financial Group in Greensboro and has spent the last six years on the Guilford County Planning Board.

A special meeting was held Thursday. Coleman died surrounded by loved ones in late January.

She served for almost 20 years as the District 7 Guilford County Commissioner which covers the Pleasant Garden Community and eastern Greensboro. In 2005, she served as Guilford County's first African American Chairwoman of the Board of Commissioners.