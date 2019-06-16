MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — 914 pounds. That's what? Six, seven people? That was the weight of the record-breaking catch at the Big Rock Tournament Saturday night. History was made when the biggest blue marlin in Big Rock history was reeled in.

The Carteret County News-Times reports the crew of the 60-foot BC out of Fenwick Island, SC, is owned by Todd Dickerson of Ocean City, Md., and captained by Ryan Knapp.

The vessel's name? Top dog.

The crew is in position to win $793,187 from the tournament’s record $2.86 million purse.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users