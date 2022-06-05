Recycle Rodeo: take your trash to this drop-off in Greensboro

It's Saturday, May 7th from 8 am to 2 pm at 1301 Alamance Church Rd.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro and Mount Zion Baptist Church are teaming up for a recycle rodeo. It's Saturday, May 7th from 8 am to 2 pm in the church parking lot, 1301 Alamance Church Rd. It's free and open to all Greensboro and Guilford County residents.

Items to Bring

Paper for shredding – Sensitive documents only. Five-box limit per vehicle.

Household Hazardous Waste – Batteries, paints, cleaners, pesticides, fertilizer, gasoline, etc.

Electronic waste – Phones, computers, hard drives, monitors, and televisions

Styrofoam – Foam from packaging, egg cartons, takeout containers, cups, coolers, plates, etc. Must be free of tape or labels.

Glass – Clean and dry without lids.

There is a five-box limit for shredding sensitive documents and shredding is available on a first come, first served basis. To determine if a household hazardous waste or electronic item will be accepted, use the Waste Wizard in the GSO Collects app. You can also use the Waste Wizard (and other features) online.

ONLY recycle these items:

Paper & cardboard Metal food and drink cans Plastic bottles, tubs, and jugs

Do I have to wash out my containers?

It's helpful, but if you don't get the material completely cleaned it's not the end of the world!

Should I leave the lid on plastic bottles when I recycle them?

Yes. The rule of thumb is if the lid twists on or off, keep it on! If the lid pops off, take it off.

Garbage in the recycling

The City of Greensboro’s recycling contamination rate is at an all-time high. The national average for non-recyclables in recycling is ~10% and Greensboro has a 22% contamination rate according to our Recycling Center. Ongoing recycling education efforts have not improved the situation, and the City’s Waste Reduction team only has one Solid Waste Code Enforcement Officer who is unable to monitor all 90,000+ service units in a given collection cycle.

New Greensboro glass recycling locations

Tiny House Community Development, 1310 W. Gate City Blvd.

Hemphill Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Rd.

Fire Station 17, 6405 Old Oak Ridge Rd.

Guilford Park Presbyterian, 2416 Lawndale Dr.

Union Coffee Company, 1119 E. Wendover Ave.

Fire Station 63, 4306 Burlington Rd.

Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St.

Electronics

Got electronics and don’t know what to do with the old ones? Donate first or take them to EcoFlo on Patterson St. in Greensboro where they will be recycled.

