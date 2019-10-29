A Michigan company is voluntarily recalling over 2,000 cases of apples sold in several states, including North Carolina.

North Bay Produce says the apples may be contaminated with Listeria - a bacteria that can cause symptoms like fever, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea if ingested. The recall involves several varieties of apples, but only Red Delicious apples with PLU numbers 4168 and 4167 were shipped to North Carolina.

All recalled apples were shipped between October 16th and October 21st. North Bay Produce says apples purchased before October 16th are not impacted by the recall.

We don't know about specific retailers.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to this recall.

