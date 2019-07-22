EMERALD ISLE, N.C. — Emerald Isle Police are asking for two stolen red flags to be returned immediately.

Police said someone stole the flags off the beach Sunday night. One flag was stolen from an area near The Point and another from the 7000 block of Ocean Drive.

Police said the flags are vital to safety. “The flags serve an important purpose informing the public of the hazardous water conditions,” Emerald Isle police said in a Facebook post.

Police are asking for those in the area to check their surveillance videos to see if they can capture the suspects and get the flags returned.

There have been several drownings in Emerald Isle related to rip currents.

If you have any information as to who may have taken them or if you someone taking them please report it ASAP to EIPD @ 252-726-1911.

