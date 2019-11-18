GREENSBORO, N.C. — Monday, Representative Mark Walker (R-NC) heads home from Capitol Hill to support criminal justice reform and reentry programs for those who have served time in prison.

Congressman Walker is hosting the Prison to Prosperity Conversation in Greensboro. WFMY News 2's Tracey McCain will moderate the event.

Rep. Walker and panelists involved in criminal justice reform will lead the conversation with several community members about his Prison to Prosperity bill and what can be done to better help inmates re-enter the workforce after prison.

