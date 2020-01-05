GREENSBORO, N.C. — Piedmont Triad Education Consortium (PTEC), a collaboration to provide professional growth opportunities to educators, announced Thursday that it selected Dr. Sharon L. Contreras as the organization’s 2021 Region 5 Superintendent of the Year.

Contreras who has been the superintendent of Guilford County Schools since 2016, was chosen by her superintendent colleagues in the organization, which covers 17 school districts in the Piedmont Triad.

"Dr. Contreras is a leader amongst her peers in the Piedmont Triad Education Consortium,” said Lillie Cox, executive director of PTEC. “She has a vision of a more equitable and successful future for all students. She provides insight into broader issues and advocates for schools in all districts to be able to make the best decisions for students."

Contreras is a state and national leader in equity and education. She is a member of Chiefs for Change, a diverse, bipartisan network of state and district leaders dedicated to supporting policies that prioritize students’ needs.

In 2019, she testified before the House Committee on Education and Labor to discuss the condition of school facilities and how infrastructure impacts the educational experience for students and teachers.

“The Guilford County Board of Education is extremely proud to call Dr. Contreras our superintendent,” said Deena Hayes, board chairperson. “She is a passionate advocate for all children and is not afraid to take bold action to improve outcomes for students.”

Contreras is one of eight regional superintendents who will be considered for the state-level title of A. Craig Phillips North Carolina Superintendent of the Year.

